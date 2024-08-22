Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of 64,500 SF Vault Storage Facility in Ogden, Utah

OGDEN, UTAH — The LeClaire-Schlosser Group of Marcus & Millichap has negotiated the sale of Vault Storage, a storage facility in Ogden, approximately 35 miles north of Salt Lake City. Mountain West Self-Storage acquired the asset from the original developer for an undisclosed price.

Jordan Farrer and Adam Schlosser of The LeClaire-Schlosser Group represented the seller in the deal.

Located at 1506 Gibson Ave., Vault Storage consists of eight one-story buildings offering a total of 371 climate-controlled and non-climate-controlled units. The facility has all metal buildings, metal interior walls, standing seam metal roofs, roll-up doors and asphalt driveways.