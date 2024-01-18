Thursday, January 18, 2024
Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of 66-Room Holiday Inn Hotel in San Antonio

by Taylor Williams

SAN ANTONIO — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of the 66-room Holiday Inn Express & Suites San Antonio South. The hotel was built on a 1.9-acre site on the city’s south side in 2008 and offers a pool, fitness center and a business center. Allan Miller of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a limited liability company, in the transaction and procured a private investor as the buyer. Both parties requested anonymity. Chris Gomes of Marcus & Millichap was also listed on the deal as a supporting broker.

