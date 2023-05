LONGVIEW, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of Wingate by Wyndham Longview North, a 67-room hotel located about 120 miles east of Dallas. The hotel offers an indoor pool, fitness center, business center and meeting rooms. Allan Miller, Chris Gomes and Skyler Cooper of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a limited liability company, in the transaction. The trio, along with Marcus & Millichap’s Hussain Shaik, also procured the buyer. Both parties requested anonymity.