Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of 69-Room La Quinta Inn Hotel in Karnes City, Texas

KARNES CITY, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of the 69-room La Quinta Inn & Suites by Wyndham Karnes City-Kenedy, about 75 miles southeast of San Antonio. The property, which had a list price of $5.4 million, offers a pool, business center and complimentary breakfast. Andrew Frosch, Allan Miller and Chris Gomes of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a private investor, in the transaction. The trio, along with Joseph Manuel of Marcus & Millichap, also procured the Texas-based buyer. Both parties requested anonymity.

