Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of 70-Unit Torrey Pines Villas in Glendale, Arizona

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Multifamily, Western

Located in Glendale, Ariz., Torrey Pines Villas features 70 units in a mix of one- and two-bedroom layouts.

GLENDALE, ARIZ. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Torrey Pines Villas, a 70-unit multifamily property located in Glendale. A limited liability company sold the asset to another limited liability company for $8.3 million.

Paul Bay of Marcus & Millichap represented both parties in the deal.

Located at 5712 N. 67th Ave., Torrey Pines Villas features 44 one-bedroom/one-bath units and 26 two-bedroom/two-bath units. The community was built in 1985 on 1.14 acres.

