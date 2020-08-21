Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of 713-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Tampa

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Industrial, Self-Storage, Southeast

The 713-unit, 83,270-square-foot Extra Space Storage is situated at 9343 E. Fowler Ave., 13 miles northeast of downtown Tampa.

TAMPA, FLA. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of an Extra Space Storage facility in Tampa. The 713-unit, 83,270-square-foot property is situated at 9343 E. Fowler Ave., 13 miles northeast of downtown Tampa. The facility sits on six acres and features a covered loading bay, 24-hour surveillance and four concrete buildings. Charles LeClaire and Adam Schlosser of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a joint venture between Florida-based Flagship Cos. Group and Chicago-based Blue Vista Capital Management, in the transaction. Current property manager Extra Space Storage, a self-storage REIT based in Utah, acquired the property for an undisclosed amount.