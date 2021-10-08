Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of 726-Unit Self-Storage Facility on Long Island

Middle Island Self Storage on Long Island totals 726 units. The property was built in 2019.

MIDDLE ISLAND, N.Y. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of Middle Island Self Storage, a 726-unit facility managed by Public Storage on Long Island. Built on five-plus acres in 2019, the 74,601-square-foot property sold for $25 million, or $34,435 per unit. Nathan Coe, Brett Hatcher and Gabriel Coe of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which requested anonymity, in the transaction. The facility was 91 percent occupied at the time of sale.