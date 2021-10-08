REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of 726-Unit Self-Storage Facility on Long Island

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, New York, Northeast, Self-Storage

Middle-Island-Self-Storage

Middle Island Self Storage on Long Island totals 726 units. The property was built in 2019.

MIDDLE ISLAND, N.Y. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of Middle Island Self Storage, a 726-unit facility managed by Public Storage on Long Island. Built on five-plus acres in 2019, the 74,601-square-foot property sold for $25 million, or $34,435 per unit. Nathan Coe, Brett Hatcher and Gabriel Coe of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which requested anonymity, in the transaction. The facility was 91 percent occupied at the time of sale.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Oct
12
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2021
Oct
14
InterFace Las Vegas Retail 2021
Oct
14
InterFace Las Vegas Multifamily 2021
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Industrial 2021
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Multifamily 2021
Dec
2
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Midwest Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews