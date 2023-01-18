Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of 754-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Norman, Oklahoma

NORMAN, OKLA. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of Cambridge Mini Storage, a 754-unit self-storage facility in Norman, located south of Oklahoma City. The facility totals 87,700 net rentable square feet. Bryan Quaschnick, Brandon Karr and Danny Cunningham of Marcus & Millichap represented the locally based seller in the transaction and procured a Dallas-based private partnership as the buyer. Both parties requested anonymity.