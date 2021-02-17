REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of 764-Unit Self-Storage Facility Near Grand Rapids

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Michigan, Midwest, Self-Storage

COMSTOCK PARK, MICH. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of a CubeSmart self-storage property in Comstock Park, about six miles north of Grand Rapids. The facility spans 79,420 square feet with 764 climate-controlled units. The property, which opened in January 2020, sits on 3.2 acres at 4150 Alpine Ave. Brian Kelly, Brett Hatcher and Gabriel Coe of Marcus & Millichap marketed the property on behalf of the seller, a limited liability company. The team also secured the buyer, Pogoda Cos. The sales price was undisclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  