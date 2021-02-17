Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of 764-Unit Self-Storage Facility Near Grand Rapids

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Michigan, Midwest, Self-Storage

COMSTOCK PARK, MICH. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of a CubeSmart self-storage property in Comstock Park, about six miles north of Grand Rapids. The facility spans 79,420 square feet with 764 climate-controlled units. The property, which opened in January 2020, sits on 3.2 acres at 4150 Alpine Ave. Brian Kelly, Brett Hatcher and Gabriel Coe of Marcus & Millichap marketed the property on behalf of the seller, a limited liability company. The team also secured the buyer, Pogoda Cos. The sales price was undisclosed.