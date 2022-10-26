REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of 768-Unit Self-Storage Portfolio in San Antonio Area

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Self-Storage, Texas

SAN ANTONIO — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of a portfolio of five self-storage facilities totaling 768 units throughout the greater San Antonio area. The portfolio totals 94,517 net rentable square feet. Dave Knobler and Charles LeClaire of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a locally based private investor, in the transaction. The duo also procured the buyer, a limited liability company based in the Northeast. Both parties requested anonymity.

 

