Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of 78-Unit Multifamily Complex in Hurst, Texas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

HURST, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of Arbor Park, a 78-unit multifamily complex in Hurst, located northeast of Fort Worth. According to Apartments.com, Arbor Park offers one- and two-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool and onsite laundry facilities. Al Silva and Ford Braly of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a limited liability company, in the transaction. The duo also procured the buyer, a private investor

