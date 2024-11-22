Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of 78,571 SF Oakbrook Shopping Center in Littleton, Colorado

LITTLETON, COLO. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Oakbrook Shopping Center, a retail property located at 309-311 E. County Line Road in Littleton. The property consists of a 30,466-square-foot neighborhood strip center, fully leased to 15 tenants, and a 48,214-square-foot anchor space, which is occupied by O’Reilly Auto Parts Super Hub.

The assets sold in separate transactions to different buyers for a combined total of $13.5 million. Ryan Bowlby and Drew Isaac of Marcus & Millichap’s Denver office represented the seller, Denver-based Sidford Capital, in the transaction.