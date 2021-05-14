Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of 79-Room Hotel in Beeville, Texas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Hospitality, Texas

BEEVILLE, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of Yonder Inn Beeville, a 79-room hotel located about 65 miles north of Corpus Christi in South Texas. Matt Omansky, Allan Miller and Chris Gomes of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a private investor, in the transaction. Miller and Gomes, along with Andrew Frosch and Joseph Manuel of Marcus & Millichap, also procured a locally based investment group as the buyer. Both parties requested anonymity.