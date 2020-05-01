Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of 8,344 SF Shopping Center in Metro Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Retail, Texas

PASADENA, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of Shops at Fairmont, an 8,344-square-foot shopping center located in the eastern Houston suburb of Pasadena. The property was fully leased at the time of sale to tenants including The UPS Store and Domino’s Pizza. Justin Miller of Marcus & Millichap procured the Houston-based buyer in the transaction. Other terms of sale were not disclosed.