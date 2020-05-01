REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of 8,344 SF Shopping Center in Metro Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Retail, Texas

PASADENA, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of Shops at Fairmont, an 8,344-square-foot shopping center located in the eastern Houston suburb of Pasadena. The property was fully leased at the time of sale to tenants including The UPS Store and Domino’s Pizza. Justin Miller of Marcus & Millichap procured the Houston-based buyer in the transaction. Other terms of sale were not disclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

FEATURED PROPERTY
Click here to see more featured properties.
Updated daily:
How Will COVID-19 Impact the Commercial Real Estate Industry? Click here.
COVID-19 Webinars: Learn more about the CRE industry's response to the coronavirus. Sign up.
Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Featured Properties  
Conferences
May
7
Webinar: Texas Retail Reboot
May
8
Webinar: Atlanta Retail Reboot
May
12
InterFace Active Adult 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business