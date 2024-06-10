Monday, June 10, 2024
Escondido-Commons-Escondido-CA
Escondido Commons in Escondido, Calif., offers 8,388 square feet of retail space.
AcquisitionsCaliforniaRetailWestern

Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of 8,388 SF Escondido Commons Retail Property in California

by Amy Works

ESCONDIDO, CALIF. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Escondido Commons, a retail property in the San Diego suburb of Escondido. Garry Hanafin of The Hanafin Family Trust sold the asset to Bobby Hrdina of STNC Properties LLC for $1.6 million.

Located at 145-49 S. Orange St. and 412-20 W. 2nd Ave., Escondido Commons offers 8,388 square feet of space in 12 retail suites spread across three adjacent buildings and two parking lots. At the time of closing, the asset was fully leased to nine tenants.

Nick Totah of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer in the deal.

