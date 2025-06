TUCSON, ARIZ. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Westside Commons, a multifamily property in Tucson. A limited liability company acquired the asset from a limited liability company for $10.7 million. Located at 1335 West St. Mary’s Road, Westside Commons offers 84 apartments. Hamid Panahi and Clint Wadlund of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer in the deal.