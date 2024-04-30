Tuesday, April 30, 2024
Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of 86-Room Holiday Inn Express Hotel in Lake Zurich, Illinois

by Kristin Harlow

LAKE ZURICH, ILL. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of the Holiday Inn Express & Suites Lake Zurich-Barrington, an 86-room hotel in the northwest Chicago suburb of Lake Zurich. The sales price was undisclosed. The three-story property is located at 197 S. Rand Road. Amenities include an indoor heated pool, breakfast area and fitness center. Ebrahim Valliani and Michael Klar of Marcus & Millichap represented the buyer and seller, both of which were private investors. Chris Gomes and Allan Miller of Marcus & Millichap were also listed on the deal as supporting brokers.

