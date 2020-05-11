REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of 8,750 SF Office Building Near Fort Worth

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Office, Texas

BEDFORD, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of an 8,750-square-foot office building located at 405 Airport Freeway in Bedford, a suburb of Fort Worth. Ron Hebert and Blake Burnett of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the 1031 exchange buyer, both of which were private investors that requested anonymity.

