Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of 89-Room Hotel in Woodward, Oklahoma

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Hospitality, Oklahoma, Texas

WOODWARD, OKLA. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of the Holiday Inn Express & Suites Woodward, an 89-room hotel located in the northwestern part of the state. The property was built in 2006 and offers amenities such as a pool, fitness center and a business center. Matt Omansky, Allan Miller and Chris Gomes of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, Miami-based Rialto Capital, in the transaction. The trio also secured an undisclosed private investor as the buyer.