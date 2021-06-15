REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of 89-Room Hotel in Woodward, Oklahoma

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Hospitality, Oklahoma, Texas

WOODWARD, OKLA. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of the Holiday Inn Express & Suites Woodward, an 89-room hotel located in the northwestern part of the state. The property was built in 2006 and offers amenities such as a pool, fitness center and a business center. Matt Omansky, Allan Miller and Chris Gomes of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, Miami-based Rialto Capital, in the transaction. The trio also secured an undisclosed private investor as the buyer.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews