Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of 890-Unit Self-Storage Portfolio in Carbondale, Illinois

CARBONDALE, ILL. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of a four-property self-storage portfolio totaling 890 units in Carbondale, a city in southern Illinois. The sales price was undisclosed. There are 834 non-climate-controlled units and 56 climate-controlled units totaling 98,363 rentable square feet. The properties are located at 710 E. Main St., 1535 N. Reed Station Road, 707 E. College St. and 1295 Harmony Lane. Marla Čolić of Marcus & Millichap represented the undisclosed seller. A regional storage investment group purchased the portfolio. Steven Weinstock, broker of record in Illinois, assisted in closing the transaction.