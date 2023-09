INDIANAPOLIS — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of the Holiday Inn Express East Indianapolis for an undisclosed price. The 90-room hotel, built in 1999, is located at 7035 Western Select Drive. Jasdeep Sohi of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a limited liability company, and the buyer, a limited liability company. The property will undergo full renovations in accordance with IHG’s Formula Blue Package in the coming months.