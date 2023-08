COLORADO SPRINGS, COLO. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of an office building located 5010 El Camino Drive in Colorado Springs. A private investor sold the asset to an undisclosed buyer for $1.4 million.

The two-story property features 9,000 square feet of multi-tenant office space.

Erik Enstad, Brandon Kramer and Chadd Nelson of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller in the transaction.