Monday, August 14, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
The Holiday Inn Express & Suites hotel is located in Blacksburg, Va., roughly one mile from Virginia Tech.
AcquisitionsHospitalitySoutheastVirginia

Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of 94-Room Holiday Inn Hotel Near Virginia Tech

by John Nelson

BLACKSBURG, VA. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of a Holiday Inn Express & Suites hotel located in Blacksburg. Situated on 3.3 acres roughly one mile from Virginia Tech, the hotel totals 94 rooms. An undisclosed Virginia-based buyer acquired the property, which was built in 2000, for an undisclosed price. Chase Dewese, Jack Davis and Joce Messinger of Marcus & Millichap represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. Brian Hosey assisted as Marcus & Millichap’s Virginia broker of record.

You may also like

Grandbridge Arranges Sale of Three Seniors Housing Communities...

HTG Delivers $21.9M Affordable Housing Community in Metro...

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers Sale of 250-Unit Fitzroy...

Foundry Commercial Acquires 90-Unit White Springs Senior Living...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 332-Unit Self-Storage...

Northwest ISD Acquires 33,550 SF Warehouse in Rhome,...

Draper and Kramer Acquires 203-Unit The Wright Multifamily...

Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $22.5M Sale of Manhattan...

NorthPeak Commercial Negotiates $6.2M Sale of Apartment Building...