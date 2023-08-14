Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of 94-Room Holiday Inn Hotel Near Virginia Tech

BLACKSBURG, VA. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of a Holiday Inn Express & Suites hotel located in Blacksburg. Situated on 3.3 acres roughly one mile from Virginia Tech, the hotel totals 94 rooms. An undisclosed Virginia-based buyer acquired the property, which was built in 2000, for an undisclosed price. Chase Dewese, Jack Davis and Joce Messinger of Marcus & Millichap represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. Brian Hosey assisted as Marcus & Millichap’s Virginia broker of record.