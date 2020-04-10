REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of 94-Site Manufactured Housing Community in Nash, Texas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

NASH, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has arranged sale of Oakwood Mobile Home Park, a 94-site manufactured housing community in Nash, located just outside Texarkana in the northeast corner of the state. Robert Denninger of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer in the transaction. Both parties were private investors that requested anonymity.

