Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of 96-Room Hotel in Lewisville, Texas

LEWISVILLE, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of a 96-room hotel in the northern Dallas suburb of Lewisville. The Homewood Suites by Hilton Dallas-Lewisville was built in 1995 and renovated in 2008. Amenities include a pool, fitness center and two meeting/event spaces. Chris Gomes and Skyler Cooper of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, Brandy Lodging LLC, in the transaction. The duo, in conjunction with Allan Miller of Marcus & Millichap, also procured the buyer, Centerpoint Hospitality.