Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of 96-Room SpringHill Suites Hotel in Midland, Michigan

by Kristin Harlow

MIDLAND, MICH. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of the SpringHill Suites by Marriott Midland for an undisclosed price. The 96-room, three-story hotel is located just off US Highway 10 in Midland, a city in central Wisconsin. The asset is set to undergo a full renovation to the newest Marriott brand standards. Ebrahim Valliani and Michael Klar of Marcus & Millichap represented the buyer and seller, both of which were private investor groups. Chris Gomes and Allan Miller of the brokerage firm were also listed on the deal as supporting brokers.

