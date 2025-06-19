Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of 9,600 SF Flex Property in Midtown Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, CALIF. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of a single-tenant flex property located in midtown Sacramento. Toms Printing sold the asset to Flower Fist Art Market for $1.7 million. Constructed in 1966, the 9,600-square-foot building is located at 1819 E. St. The seller has operated its business at the location since 1989 until closing in 2015. James Beeghly, Russ Moroz, Christopher Drake, Adbullah Sulaiman and Matt Sulaiman of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller in the deal.