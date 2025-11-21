Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of Minnesota Multifamily Portfolio for $9.7M

ST. CLOUD, MINN. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of two multifamily properties in the Minneapolis suburb of St. Cloud for $9.7 million. Brookwood Apartments was built in 1987 and includes 102 units across 89,225 rentable square feet. Pine Pointe Apartments, constructed in 1989, features 78 units totaling 73,933 rentable square feet. The properties are less than a mile apart and offer a mix of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Chris Collins and Evan Miller of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a Minnesota-based limited liability partnership. Collins and Matthew Shide procured the buyer, a Minnesota-based limited liability company.