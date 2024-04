LOS GATOS, CALIF. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of a retail property, located at 52 N. Santa Cruz Ave. in Los Gatos, just south of San Jose. The asset traded for $4.5 million.

Built in 1985, the 4,401-square-foot property is fully occupied and offers six commercial spaces.

Yuri Sergunin and J.J. Taughinbaugh of Marcus & Millichap’s Palo Alto office represented the undisclosed seller and procured the undisclosed buyer in the deal.