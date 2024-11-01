Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of Retail Strip Center in Towson, Maryland

TOWSON, MD. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of a 14,175-square-foot retail strip center located at 1270 E. Joppa Road in Towson. An affiliate of Wilmington, Del.-based Buccini Pollin Group sold the property for an undisclosed price. Dean Zang and David Crotts of Marcus & Millichap’s Washington, D.C., office represented the seller and procured the buyer, an unnamed private investor.

Built in 2018, the property’s tenant roster includes Aspen Dental, ATI Physical Therapy, Dogtopia and School of Rock. The center is situated on 1.9 acres as an outparcel to a Wawa gas station and 1271 at Towson, a luxury apartment community.