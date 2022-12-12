REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of Self-Storage Development Site in Woodbury, Connecticut

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Connecticut, Industrial, Northeast, Self-Storage

WOODBURY, CONN. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of a self-storage development site in Woodbury, located in the western part of the state, that is approved for 217 units across 23,690 net rentable square feet of climate-controlled space. Luke Dawley, Nathan Coe, Brett Hatcher and Gabriel Coe of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer in the transaction. Both parties were limited liability companies that requested anonymity. John Krueger of Marcus & Millichap assisted in closing the deal as the broker of record.

