Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of Self-Storage Portfolio in Minnesota

MINNESOTA — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of a 24-property self-storage portfolio in Minnesota for an undisclosed price. Nathan Coe, Gabriel Coe and Brett Hatcher of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, KO Storage, and procured the undisclosed buyer. The portfolio spans more than 700,000 net rentable square feet.