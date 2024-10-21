Monday, October 21, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Grocer Sentry Foods has occupied the building since 2008.
AcquisitionsMidwestRetailWisconsin

Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of Sentry Foods-Occupied Retail Property in Milwaukee

by Kristin Harlow

MILWAUKEE — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of a 25,154-square-foot retail property occupied by grocer Sentry Foods in Milwaukee for an undisclosed price. The asset was built in 1960, and Sentry has occupied the space since 2008. There are 4.5 years remaining on the lease. Ben Kohl and Mitchell Kiven of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a local family. The property sold at 95 percent of the list price and a cap rate of 7.94 percent. Todd Lindblom, broker of record in Wisconsin, assisted in closing the transaction.

You may also like

NAI Pfefferle Negotiates Sale of Five-Property Self-Storage Portfolio...

Industrial Outdoor Ventures Acquires 10-Acre Industrial Service Facility...

Quantum Brokers $1.4M Sale of Retail Building in...

EQT Exeter Acquires LogistiCenter @ Oxbow in Seattle...

CenterCal Properties, Heitman Purchase 358,700 SF Streets of...

Sagard Real Estate Sells Tustin Financial Plaza in...

BWE Arranges Financing for 104-Property Circle K Retail...

Muinzer Acquires 752-Bed Student Housing Community Near Auburn...

NewcrestImage Acquires 296-Room Beeman Hotel in Dallas