Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of Sentry Foods-Occupied Retail Property in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of a 25,154-square-foot retail property occupied by grocer Sentry Foods in Milwaukee for an undisclosed price. The asset was built in 1960, and Sentry has occupied the space since 2008. There are 4.5 years remaining on the lease. Ben Kohl and Mitchell Kiven of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a local family. The property sold at 95 percent of the list price and a cap rate of 7.94 percent. Todd Lindblom, broker of record in Wisconsin, assisted in closing the transaction.