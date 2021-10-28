Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of Starbucks-Occupied Property in Oakland
OAKLAND, CALIF. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of a retail building located at 470 Lake Park Ave. in Oakland. A limited liability company sold the asset to an undisclosed buyer for $3.5 million.
Starbucks Coffee net leases the 1,600-square-foot property, which was built in 1968. Chris Lind and Mark Ruble of Marcus & Millichap’s Phoenix office represented the seller in the deal. David Nelson of Marcus & Millichap’s Oakland office was broker of record for the transaction.
