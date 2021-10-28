REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of Starbucks-Occupied Property in Oakland

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Net Lease, Restaurant, Retail, Western

470-Lake-Park-Ave-Oakland-CA

Starbucks Coffee occupies the 1,600-square-foot retail property at 470 Lake Park Ave. in Oakland, Calif.

OAKLAND, CALIF. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of a retail building located at 470 Lake Park Ave. in Oakland. A limited liability company sold the asset to an undisclosed buyer for $3.5 million.

Starbucks Coffee net leases the 1,600-square-foot property, which was built in 1968. Chris Lind and Mark Ruble of Marcus & Millichap’s Phoenix office represented the seller in the deal. David Nelson of Marcus & Millichap’s Oakland office was broker of record for the transaction.

