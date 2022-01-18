REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of Starbucks-Occupied Property in Omaha

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Midwest, Nebraska, Restaurant, Retail

OMAHA, NEB. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of a 2,225-square-foot retail property occupied by Starbucks in Omaha for an undisclosed price. The seller, Monfort Cos., developed the property as a build-to-suit for Starbucks. Located at 9004 Fort St., the building features a drive-thru. Drew Isaac of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller. James Rassenfoss and Boomer Beatty of Marcus & Millichap represented the buyer, a private investor completing a 1031 exchange.

