QUINLAN, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of The Lake Tawakoni Portfolio, a collection of storage and hospitality properties in Quinlan, about 45 miles east of Dallas. The portfolio consists of 219 RV sites, 198 storage units, 39 cabins and 39 boat slips across three properties. Brad Dorsey, Skyler Henderson, Blake Eisenberg, Edgar Martinez and Katie Eaton of Marcus & Millichap brokered the deal. The buyer and seller were not disclosed.