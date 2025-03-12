Wednesday, March 12, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
16-180-Mikahala-Pl-Keaau-HI
StorQuest Self Storage in Kea’au, Hawaii, offers 879 self-storage units.
AcquisitionsHawaiiIndustrialSelf-StorageWestern

Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of StorQuest Self-Storage Facility in Kea’au, Hawaii

by Amy Works

KEA’AU, HAWAII — The LeClaire-Schlosser Group of Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of a StorQuest-managed self-storage facility located at 16-180 Mikahala Place in Kea’au. Dallas-based Baranof Holdings acquired the asset from a Hawaii-based limited liability company for an undisclosed price. StorQuest Self Storage offers 879 units spread across 77,363 net rentable square feet. Charles LeClaire and Adam Schlosser of Marcus & Millichap’s Denver office represented the seller and the buyer in the deal. Adam Attia of Marcus & Millichap served as broker of record for the transaction.  

You may also like

Kidder Mathews Negotiates $3.3M Sale of Riverton View...

Pinnacle Real Estate Advisors Brokers $2.3M Sale of...

Kempner Properties Buys Connecticut, Rhode Island Shopping Center...

CIM Group Provides $57.5M Loan for Refinancing of...

Jamestown Acquires Minority Stake in Inman Quarter Mixed-Use...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of Vacant 243-Room...

Coca-Cola United Opens $19M Flex Facility in Jasper,...

STAG Industrial Inks 102,060 SF Lease in Wellford,...

Lee & Associates Negotiates Multiple Leases at Emami...