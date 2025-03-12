Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of StorQuest Self-Storage Facility in Kea’au, Hawaii

KEA’AU, HAWAII — The LeClaire-Schlosser Group of Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of a StorQuest-managed self-storage facility located at 16-180 Mikahala Place in Kea’au. Dallas-based Baranof Holdings acquired the asset from a Hawaii-based limited liability company for an undisclosed price. StorQuest Self Storage offers 879 units spread across 77,363 net rentable square feet. Charles LeClaire and Adam Schlosser of Marcus & Millichap’s Denver office represented the seller and the buyer in the deal. Adam Attia of Marcus & Millichap served as broker of record for the transaction.