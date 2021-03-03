Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of Torchy’s Tacos-Occupied Building in Denver for $3.2M

Torchy’s Tacos occupies the 5,045-square-foot restaurant property at 6345 E. Hampden Ave. in Denver.

DENVER — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the acquisition the of a restaurant property located at 6325 E. Hampden Ave. in Denver. A private investor purchased the asset from another private investor for $3.2 million.

Torchy’s Tacos occupies the 5,045-square-foot property, which features a drive-thru and outdoor seating, on a net-lease basis.

Brian Bailey and Drew Isaac of Marcus & Millichap secured and represented the buyer, while Robin Nicholson of David, Hicks & Lampert represented the seller in the deal.