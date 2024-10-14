Monday, October 14, 2024
The-Storage-Center-Austin
Pictured is the Austin facility in the recently sold self-storage portfolio, which totals 1,533 units and is operated as The Storage Center.
AcquisitionsIndustrialSelf-StorageTexas

Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of Two Central Texas Self-Storage Facilities Totaling 2,473 Units

by Taylor Williams

SAN ANTONIO AND AUSTIN, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of two self-storage facilities totaling 2,473 units in Central Texas. The properties are part of a portfolio of self-storage assets that also includes a 907-unit facility in Glendale, Ariz. The San Antonio property spans 88,325 net rentable square feet across 940 units, and the Austin property totals 147,200 net rentable square feet across 1,533 units. All three properties in the portfolio were constructed between 2020 and 2023 and predominantly feature climate-controlled space. Jon Danklefs of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and original developer, Brookwood Properties, in the transaction and procured the buyer, UTEX Storage Partners.

