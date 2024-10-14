Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of Two Central Texas Self-Storage Facilities Totaling 2,473 Units

SAN ANTONIO AND AUSTIN, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of two self-storage facilities totaling 2,473 units in Central Texas. The properties are part of a portfolio of self-storage assets that also includes a 907-unit facility in Glendale, Ariz. The San Antonio property spans 88,325 net rentable square feet across 940 units, and the Austin property totals 147,200 net rentable square feet across 1,533 units. All three properties in the portfolio were constructed between 2020 and 2023 and predominantly feature climate-controlled space. Jon Danklefs of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and original developer, Brookwood Properties, in the transaction and procured the buyer, UTEX Storage Partners.