Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of Two Retail Buildings Totaling 19,772 SF in West Austin

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of Gateway to Falconhead Buildings A & F, two retail properties totaling 19,772 square feet in Austin. The buildings are part of the Falconhead master-planned development on the city’s west side. Ethan Offenbecher of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a limited liability company, in the transaction. A Texas-based 1031 exchange investor acquired the asset for an undisclosed price.