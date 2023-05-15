Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of Two-Tenant Retail Property in Lowell, Indiana

LOWELL, IND. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of a two-tenant retail property occupied by Advance Auto Parts and Subway in Lowell, a city in Northwest Indiana. The sales price and seller were undisclosed. The 36,155-square-foot building is located at 1729 E. Commercial Ave. Joseph Van Vuren and Nicholas Kanich of Marcus & Millichap represented the buyer, a local private investor. Josh Caruana of Marcus & Millichap assisted in closing the transaction as the broker of record in Indiana.