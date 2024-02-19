Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of Two-Tenant Retail Property in Raytown, Missouri

RAYTOWN, MO. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of a two-tenant retail property totaling 6,360 square feet in Raytown, a southern suburb of Kansas City. The sales price was undisclosed. The fully leased building is home to Domino’s Pizza and SmileShack. Domino’s has occupied its space since 2015 and extended early through 2030. Austin Weisenbeck and Sean Sharko of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a limited liability company, and the buyer, a California-based limited liability company. A new loan was originated on the deal by the existing lender.