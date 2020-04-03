Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of Two Workforce Housing Communities in Metro Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

PASADENA, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of two workforce housing communities totaling 227 units in the eastern Houston suburb of Pasadena. Jeffrey Fript and Christian Mazzini of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a limited liability company, and procured the buyer. The new ownership will implement a value-add program.