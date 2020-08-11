Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of Walgreens-Occupied Property in Centralia, Illinois

CENTRALIA, ILL. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of a 13,650-square-foot property occupied by Walgreens in Centralia, about 60 miles east of St. Louis. The sales price was undisclosed. The building is located at 225 N. Elm St. and features a pharmacy drive-thru window. Walgreens has operated at the property since 2003. Brian Parmacek and Victor Cornelio of Marcus & Millichap marketed the building on behalf of the seller and procured the buyer, One Family Property.