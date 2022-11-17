Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sales of Three San Antonio Self-Storage Facilities Totaling 650 Units

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Self-Storage, Texas

SAN ANTONIO — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sales of three self-storage facilities in San Antonio totaling 89,815 net rentable square feet across 650 units. The properties include Comal Ridge Self Storage, located at 23995 Bat Cave Road; Garden Ridge Self Storage, located at 22480 FM 3009; and Palo Alto Self Storage, located at 9018 Poteet Jourdanton Freeway Access Road. Jon Danklefs of Marcus & Millichap represented the three limited liability companies that sold the assets in the transactions. Each facility was purchased by a different buyer, with all parties requesting anonymity.