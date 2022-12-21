REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sales of Two Retail Centers in Suburban Chicago for $27.1M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Midwest, Retail

The property in Orland Park consists of three single-tenant buildings and one multi-tenant building.

ORLAND PARK AND ELGIN, ILL. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sales of two retail centers in suburban Chicago for a combined $27.1 million. Anchored by Chipotle and Panera, the retail center at 15011-15081 S. La Grange Road in Orland Park sold for $17.6 million. The property consists of three single-tenant buildings and one multi-tenant building for a total of 20,732 square feet. Newly constructed on the site of a former Toys ‘R’ Us store, the buildings are fully occupied by national tenants such as BJ’s Brewhouse, Raising Cane’s and Smashburger.

The 24,000-square-foot Galleria of Elgin sold for $9.5 million. The two-building property houses tenants such as Dairy Queen, Edward Jones Investments, Country Donuts, Maciano’s Pizza and Pastaria and Sammy’s Mexican Grill and Bar.

Sean Sharko and Austin Weisenbeck of Marcus & Millichap represented both of the sellers. Buyer and seller information was not provided.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jan
26
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2023
Jan
31
InterFace Net Lease West 2023
Feb
1
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2023
Feb
2
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Retail 2023
Mar
7
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Industrial 2023


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  