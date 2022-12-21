Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sales of Two Retail Centers in Suburban Chicago for $27.1M

The property in Orland Park consists of three single-tenant buildings and one multi-tenant building.

ORLAND PARK AND ELGIN, ILL. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sales of two retail centers in suburban Chicago for a combined $27.1 million. Anchored by Chipotle and Panera, the retail center at 15011-15081 S. La Grange Road in Orland Park sold for $17.6 million. The property consists of three single-tenant buildings and one multi-tenant building for a total of 20,732 square feet. Newly constructed on the site of a former Toys ‘R’ Us store, the buildings are fully occupied by national tenants such as BJ’s Brewhouse, Raising Cane’s and Smashburger.

The 24,000-square-foot Galleria of Elgin sold for $9.5 million. The two-building property houses tenants such as Dairy Queen, Edward Jones Investments, Country Donuts, Maciano’s Pizza and Pastaria and Sammy’s Mexican Grill and Bar.

Sean Sharko and Austin Weisenbeck of Marcus & Millichap represented both of the sellers. Buyer and seller information was not provided.