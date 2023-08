ADDISON, ILL. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $1.1 million sale of a 12-unit apartment building in Addison, a western suburb of Chicago. The property at 41 E. Blecke Ave. features two studios and 10 one-bedroom units. Christopher Malay and Eric Bell of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a limited liability company. Ryan Engle and Andrean Angelov of Marcus & Millichap secured and represented the buyer, a private investor completing a 1031 exchange.