MINNEAPOLIS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of a 12-unit apartment building located at 519 10th Ave. SE in Minneapolis for $1.1 million. Constructed in 1966, 519 Apartments is situated in the Saint Anthony Main/Marcy-Homes neighborhood near the University of Minnesota Twin Cities campus. Abe Roberts and Michael Jacobs of Marcus & Millichap represented the buyer and seller, both of which were undisclosed.