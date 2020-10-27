REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $1.1M Sale of Office Building in Fort Wayne, Indiana

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Indiana, Midwest, Office

The 7,631-square-foot building is located at 1020 E. Dupont Road.

FORT WAYNE, IND. —Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of a 7,631-square-foot office building in Fort Wayne for $1.1 million. The property is located at 1020 E. Dupont Road. It was fully occupied by two tenants at the time of sale. In 2018, the property underwent improvements such as new LED lighting, HVAC units, carpet and a roof replacement. Jordan Klink and Nick Weaver of Marcus & Millichap’s The Klink Group marketed the asset on behalf of the seller, a Fort Wayne-based limited liability corporation. Agents from Marcus & Millichap’s San Diego office represented the undisclosed buyer.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Oct
27
Webinar: Los Angeles Industrial Outlook — How has the Pandemic Changed the Industrial Sector in Southern California?
Oct
29
Webinar: Seniors Housing Market Valuation — Is the Pandemic a Disruption or Start of a Fundamental Shift?
Nov
9
Webinar: Las Vegas Multifamily Outlook — How is the Vegas Apartment Sector Responding to the Pandemic?
Nov
12
Webinar: What is the Outlook for the Affordable Housing Sector in the Southeast?
Nov
18
InterFace Multifamily Texas


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  