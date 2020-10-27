Marcus & Millichap Brokers $1.1M Sale of Office Building in Fort Wayne, Indiana

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Indiana, Midwest, Office

FORT WAYNE, IND. —Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of a 7,631-square-foot office building in Fort Wayne for $1.1 million. The property is located at 1020 E. Dupont Road. It was fully occupied by two tenants at the time of sale. In 2018, the property underwent improvements such as new LED lighting, HVAC units, carpet and a roof replacement. Jordan Klink and Nick Weaver of Marcus & Millichap’s The Klink Group marketed the asset on behalf of the seller, a Fort Wayne-based limited liability corporation. Agents from Marcus & Millichap’s San Diego office represented the undisclosed buyer.