Marcus & Millichap Brokers $1.2M Sale of Dollar General-Occupied Property in Troy, Missouri

TROY, MO. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $1.2 million sale of a 9,026-square-foot retail property occupied by Dollar General in Troy, about 55 miles northwest of St. Louis. The net-leased building is located at 6054 Creech Lane. Karl Hinkel, Dan Yozwiak and Darpan Patel of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a limited liability company. The property sold to a 1031 exchange buyer at 100 percent of the list price. Dollar General had more than seven years remaining on its lease term at the time of sale.





Featured Properties  